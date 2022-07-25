During Saturday’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed whether ROH will several as developmental for All Elite Wrestling.

According to Khan, ROH won’t be used as developmental for AEW. He noted, how the sale of ROH happened quickly and he had to make the decision to buy it that day.

“It happened really quickly,” said Khan. “I had an opportunity and had to make a decision that day. Take it or leave it or it’s going to sell to the other obvious person that it would sell to. And I thought for many reasons it was the right move. It worked out so great as a business move for everyone involved. I don’t see Ring of Honor as developmental for AEW at all. I see AEW ‘Dark’ as developmental for AEW.”

Khan bought ROH back in March. He had announced the big news during the March 2 episode of AEW “Dynamite.” The deal officially closed in May.

Full results of Saturday’s ROH pay-per-view are available here.

Below is the full media scrum from ROH Death Before Dishonor:

