WWE's Cody Rhodes Compares Wrestling Judgment Day's Damian Priest To Prior ROH Bout

Prior to facing Damian Priest in WWE, Cody Rhodes stepped into the ring with the current men's Money in the Bank contract holder and reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion in Ring of Honor. Rhodes compared wrestling Priest in ROH and WWE while appearing on the "Gabby AF" podcast.

"I want to give credit to Damian Priest," Rhodes said. "Not for anything he's done recently, I want to give him credit because I wrestled him at Ring of Honor during the Ring of Honor kind of renaissance that me, and Matt [Jackson], and Nick [Jackson] had rolling there. He's a completely different individual. And to me, that's a sign of a true pro. Are you better tomorrow than you were today? Fans aren't always the most patient, then also they're the most loyal, so as long as you continue to improve, you can attach to them at some point.

"I feel like he has a very large future, and not just because the briefcase is in hand, but just looking back at what he did with Bad Bunny at Backlash as well. I feel like he has a large future. Across from me, not gonna happen, but he's definitely a big player for WWE."

Rhodes and Priest's clash in ROH took place on the first night of ROH Bound by Honor 2018. "The American Nightmare" ultimately defeated The Judgment Day member, who was known as Punishment Martinez during that period. Rhodes recently beat Priest in singles action at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.