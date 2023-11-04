Cody Rhodes Defeats Damian Priest At WWE Crown Jewel (With Some Help From Jey Uso)

Cody Rhodes bested "The Punisher" of the Judgment Day, Damian Priest, at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday with a little help from his buddy Jey Uso. Rhodes was able to hit Priest with multiple Cross Rhodes to get the victory after Uso chased off the other members of Judgment Day. Priest came down to the ring without his Money In The Bank briefcase that had been stolen by Sami Zayn earlier in the night.

Priest initially came down to the ring alone, though the other members would make their presence known later. Priest wasted little time going after Rhodes, attacking him before Rhodes could even get his jacket off. Rhodes was able to get back on his feet and started off the match hot. At one point, Rhodes hit a suicide dive to the outside, getting Priest onto the Arabic announce desk. Priest was able to counter the Cross Rhodes into his own Reckoning onto the table.

Finn Balor came down the ramp and attempted to get into the ring, distracting the referee so JD McDonagh could take out Rhodes. Rhodes was the one to hit McDonagh, however, but Priest almost pinned his opponent off the distraction. Dominik Mysterio came down the ramp with a chair. Uso then came to his former tag team partner's aid, super kicking Mysterio, Balor, and McDonagh, chasing them off with the chair.

The match continued and Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter off the ropes, as well as another off the top rope, but it took three back-to-back Cross Rhodes for Priest to go down for the three count and Rhodes walk out of Saudi Arabia victorious.