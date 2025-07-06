WWE's Jordynne Grace Set For Fantasy Film With Love, Actually Star

While her more imminent focus is on championship gold, WWE star Jordynne Grace is also currently on track to the silver screen. According to Variety, Grace will mark her screen debut in a fantasy film titled "Welcome to Paradise," which is potentially circling late 2025 for its release in festivals.

Directed and written by Richard Summers-Calvert, "Welcome to Paradise" follows the story of Lisa, a woman who finds herself on a mysterious beach with no memory of anything except her name. Along her journey, Lisa meets another lost soul named Harvey as well as a creature, who informs her that she's arrived at "The Carnival" — a place inhabited by humans and other magical beings. Together, Lisa and Harvey try to make their way back to reality, though not without facing some other-worldly obstacles.

Starring alongside Grace will be Bill Nighy, well known for his role in "Love, Actually," and Mathew Horne of "Gavin & Stacey." Per IMDB, Grace portrays Lisa, specifically her jacked wrestling demon form, with Georgina Bennett cast as the normal iteration of Lisa. Wrestling fans can expect another familiar name in the film as What Culture's Simon Miller portrays the Final Boss Demon.

"Welcome to Paradise" is currently in post-production with Crucible Films and Silent D Pictures serving as the producers. Silent D Pictures' Djonny Chen is overseeing the process. Variety further describes the indie film as a mix of fantasy, psychological drama, dark comedy and mythic surrealism.

On WWE television, Grace is en route to WWE Evolution, where she will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship. The day before, Grace will team with newcomer Blake Monroe to take on Jayne and Fallon Henley at the "WWE NXT" Great American Bash.