Spoilers: First Two Matches Made For WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 PLE

Following this week's "WWE NXT," WWE taped next week's episode at the Performance Center, where two matches were confirmed for the developmental brand's upcoming PLE, The Great American Bash.

On this week's show, Yoshiki Inamura stepped up to challenge WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi, who laid out an open challenge for everyone at the back. Inamura challenged the NXT Champion, who accepted, but the Japanese star was attacked by Jasper Troy, who had ambushed Femi a few weeks ago. Inamura and Troy had a #1 contenders' match, which is to air next week, where the former NJPW star Inamura has reportedly emerged victorious. He will face Femi — who has held the title for over 165 days — at The Great American Bash on July 12. The match will be the first time that Inamura will have a shot at the NXT Championship.

Jordynne Grace was victorious in the four-way Evolution elimination match on this week's "NXT," which helped her secure a shot at the NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne at the Evolution PLE, which will be held on July 13. A day earlier at The Great American Bash, Grace and Jayne will be on opposite sides as they face each other in a tag team match, Grace teaming up with "NXT" newcomer Blake Monroe, while Jayne partners with Fallon Henley. The match was also confirmed on the "NXT" taping that happened after this week's show.

The Great American Bash will be held at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12, the same day as Saturday Night's Main Event, which will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The following day, the Evolution PLE will also be held at the State Farm Arena.