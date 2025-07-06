Scorpio Sky Makes Triumphant Return To AEW TV

The 100th episode of "AEW Collision" saw a number of high-profile moments, but one that caught everyone off guard was the surprise return of former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, who answered Max Caster's open challenge in his home state of California.

Caster came out to try and get the fans to chant along with his trademark "Let's go Max, you're the best wrestler alive" chant, before trying to get the Ontario, California audience to chant "this crowd sucks." The lights went out, and a video package aired showing Scorpio Sky training with the likes of Top Flight and Christopher Daniels, while also showing some of Sky's biggest moments in AEW. Sky's music then hit, and accompanied by Daniels and Top Flight, the Ontario crowd gave the former AEW TNT Champion a huge reception for his return. With five minutes on the clock, Caster bull rushed Sky to kick things off, but Sky quickly took control while being showered with "welcome back chants," and hit the TKO for the easy victory in 55 seconds.

Up until tonight, Sky hadn't been seen on AEW TV since August 2024 when he was seen trying to get into Private Party's private party, which led many people to think he would find a regular role on TV again, but that wasn't the case. Despite stating that he was healthy and ready to fight for his spot in AEW again, his last match for the company was against Andrade El Idolo on the September 16, 2023 episode of "Collision." With that said, he would make a handful of appearances in Ring of Honor in the weeks that followed against Tony Nese, Darius Martin, and Fred Rosser respectively. Since then, he has been keeping busy by appearing in a variety of independent promotions around California, as well as the likes of GCW, but now looks like he is ready to get back to challenging for gold in All Elite Wrestling.