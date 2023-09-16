AEW Collision Results 9/16 - Blackpool Combat Club In Action, TBS Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the September 16 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

There will be two scheduled title matches tonight — FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will be defending the AEW Tag Titles against The Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) and Kris Statlander will be defending the AEW TBS Title against Britt Baker.

The Blackpool Combat Club will be in action, members Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli are set to face Ricky Starks and Big Bill. The Dark Order's Evil Uno was supposed to face Anthony Bowens, but John Silver will be taking his place. Also, The Hardys are going to be in action against the ROH Tag Team, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), and Andrade El Idolois facing Scorpio Sky. We'll also be hearing from Aussie Open's Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher and Jay White.