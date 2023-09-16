AEW Collision 9/16 Preview: Blackpool Combat Club Vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill, FTR, More

It's Saturday, and you know what that means, it's time for another new two-hour installment of "AEW Collision." This will be only the third episode of "Collision" to air in this strange new world following AEW's firing of CM Punk two Saturdays ago, after the show had largely revolved around Punk, his promos, and his matches since the Chicago native returned to TV in June. Since Punk's exit, the roster boundaries between "Dynamite" and "Collision" have gone by the wayside, and tonight will feature yet another big "Collision" debut, as Matt and Jeff Hardy head to Saturdays to take on "The Righteous," Vincent and Dutch, also making their "Collision" arrival.

Headlining tonight's "Collision" card is a big tag team showdown pitting Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley of Blackpool Combat Club against Ricky Starks and his new best pal Big Bill, following bloody altercations between the two sides on recent AEW programming. Elsewhere on the card, FTR will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Iron Savages (aka Bear Country), after the latter team answered an open challenge. "Collision"s packed line-up also boasts another title contest, as TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, fresh off seemingly vanquishing Jade Cargill for good.

Rounding out the show are two more singles matches. First, Andrade El Idolo locks up with Scorpio Sky, in what will only be Sky's third AEW match since dropping the TNT Title to Wardlow back in July 2022. Finally, John Silver of The Dark Order will battle Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed, in a match set to serve as a precursor to a likely Trios Championhip bout between the two sides. Interestingly, Evil Uno was initially announced for the match, but Silver has since been swapped in without explanation.