Scorpio Sky Discusses AEW Hurdles Following Injury Recovery

Despite being one of the true AEW originals, Scorpio Sky hasn't been a prominent part of the company over the past two years. Following the disbandment of SCU and later the Men of the Year, Sky would feud over the TNT Championship with Sammy Guevara before disappearing from screens until "AEW Collision" debuted in summer 2023. However, Sky would only wrestle on a handful of occasions in both AEW and ROH before being absent again, so where has he been?

Appearing on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, Sky clarified that not only is he healthy, but the notion of him being injury prone isn't true either, as it was just one injury that halted his momentum. "I hurt my knee two years ago, it was when I had the TNT Title somewhere along that," Sky said. "I don't even remember what match it was ... I don't even remember what the exact diagnosis was, but it wasn't anything too crazy."

That small injury turned into a more serious problem after a match with Dante Martin in June 2022. "I thought I actually tore my groin muscle in the actual match, I didn't know it was my knee," Sky said. "I go to the doctor after and I find out that 'oh no you kind of strained your groin, but it's actually your knee." Sky would drop the TNT Championship to Wardlow one month later, which turned out to be his last match for almost a year. As for when he will be in an AEW ring again, Sky admitted that it's hard to get back into rotation after a long absence, but he knows what he's capable of and is ready to show the AEW fans what they have been missing.

