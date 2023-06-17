Scorpio Sky Video Package Airs On AEW Collision, His First TV Appearance In A Year

After almost a year, Scorpio Sky is back on AEW TV.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion and 2-time TNT Champion was featured in a video package during the debut episode of "AEW Collision," following a match between Buddy Murphy and Andrade El Idolo, who was also making his return after a lengthy absence. Sky hadn't been seen since losing the TNT title to Warlow (who, as it happened, lost that championship to Luchasaurus on "Collision") on July 6, 2022, nearly a full calendar year prior to "Collision's" debut broadcast on June 17. While he hadn't been officially announced for "Collision," he was prominently featured in the show's marketing, leading most fans to assume he would be returning on the show.

The reasons for Sky's absence remain unclear. He suffered an injury of undisclosed severity in June 2022, but was reportedly healthy and cleared to compete at least as recently as November. Prior to being taken off TV, Sky had been part of the Men of the Year faction alongside Ethan Page and Dan Lambert — when that stable was removed from AEW's creative plans, it's possible the company simply didn't have anything for Sky, a situation that reportedly affected Miro, another of "Collision's" returning stars.