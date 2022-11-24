Backstage Injury Update On Scorpio Sky

Scorpio Sky has been out of action with a knee injury for over four months, as he last wrestled on the July 6, 2022, edition of "AEW Dynamite." HIs most recent contest saw him lose the TNT Championship to Wardlow in a Street Fight after holding the title for 70 days. This was his second reign with the TNT Championship and his third reign with a title in AEW overall. Sky and Frankie Kazarian of SCU had the distinct honor of becoming the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions, as they defeated the Lucha Brothers to win the titles on the October 30, 2019, edition of "Dynamite."

Fightful Select reports that Sky has been cleared to return to the AEW ring and has been for "quite some time," however, he has not made an appearance onscreen. His not being used on TV is due to the company reportedly not having any specific creative plans involving him for the time being, despite AEW filming content with Sky this past summer.

Following the breakup of SCU in 2021, Sky went his own way until forming a team with Ethan Page, with the pairing being known as the Men of the Year. Page and Sky found themselves feuding with stars such as Darby Allin and Sting and even became aligned with Dan Lambert and American Top Team. While Sky has been off TV, Page has found himself becoming a member of a new faction, The Firm, led by Stokely Hathaway. Throughout his time in AEW, Sky is the only star in the company to win both the TNT and AEW World Tag Team Championship; he also became the first Black male wrestler in AEW to hold a singles title.