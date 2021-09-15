Earlier this week, AEW announced that Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) would be challenging anyone from AEW to respond to Lambert’s recent promos against the company. Once again, they will not be issuing this challenge alone.

A tweet from ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi has revealed that Lambert, Page and Sky will once again be accompanied by members of Lambert’s MMA gym American Top Team for Dynamite tonight. The five fighters are Professional Fighter’s League’s Kayla Harrison, UFC’s Andrei Arlovski, former UFC star Junior dos Santos, Bellator’s Austin Vanderford and Bare Knuckle Fight Championship’s Paige VanZant.

“Here’s the American Top Team Crew heading to AEW Dynamite tonight,” Raimondi tweeted. “Kayla Harrison, Paige VanZant, Junior dos Santos, Austin Vanderford, Andrei Arlovski and, of course, Dan Lambert en row. UFC, PFL, Bellator and BKFC all represented in this photo. Wow.”

This will be the first pro wrestling appearance for Harrison, Vanderford and VanZant and the third for Arlovski and dos Santos. The former UFC Heavyweight Champions accompanied Lambert to AEW Dynamite in Houston on August 18, and appeared again on the pre-show for AEW All Out. Lambert has also previously been joined on Dynamite by top UFC star Jorge Masvidal and UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes.

The most notable name of the group is VanZant, the former UFC Fighter who has crossed over into mainstream with appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Chopped. VanZant has expressed interest in a wrestling career in the past, and revealed she had talked with WWE in the past and even visited the Performance Center.

Lambert’s previous appearances had involved confrontations with Lance Archer, who hit Lambert with his finisher, the Blackout, at AEW Road Rager back in July. With Archer now aligned with Minoru Suzuki, it is unknown who will be confronting Lambert, Men of the Year and American Top Team.

You can see the photo below.