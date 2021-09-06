– After being off AEW TV for months, The Butcher made his return on tonight’s All Out: The Buy In to help H.F.O. take out Orange Cassidy. H.F.O. lost to Jurassic Express and Best Friends on the pre-show.

– American Top Team’s Dan Lambert cut a promo on tonight’s pre-show and noted Scorpio Sky has signed a five-year extension with AEW.

– Lambert showed up with MMA fighters Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Jorge Masvidal on tonight’s pre-show. The group is teaming up with Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) and Lambert put the AEW roster on notice. You can check out his full promo in the clip below.