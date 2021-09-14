A new match and segment have been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

It was announced that Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley will face 2point0. This comes after Moxley and Kingston were attacked by the AEW newcomers last month.

As noted, Wednesday’s Dynamite will also see Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Moxley.

It was also announced that American Top Team’s Dan Lambert will be on Dynamite to host a Tough Guy Challenge. Lambert appeared last week and cut a promo with The Men of The Year – Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. He took shots at the AEW roster and challenged any “tough guys” to lock up with Page and Sky.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Below is the updated line-up:

* Dan Lambert hosts a Tough Guy Challenge

* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. 2point0

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* CM Punk does commentary

* Matt Hardy continues his feud with Orange Cassidy

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill

* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Bryan Danielson addresses AEW World Champion Kenny Omega