AEW’s Christopher Daniels was a recent guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet where he spoke about SCU breaking up.

He and Frankie Kazarian continued to team up after Scorpio Sky focused on his singles career. However, they put their partnership on the line in pursuit of the AEW Tag Team Titles. The Young Bucks brought an end to their time together, and Daniels admitted that was bittersweet.

“The end of SCU was bittersweet for sure,” he admitted. “I mean, Frankie and I were a team for over a decade. I feel like he, he’s in a spot right now where he’s doing some of his best work. All he needs is that opportunity to be on television again and remind everyone that Frankie Kazarian is the best around. I never want to hold him back either.

“I’m glad that he’s got this opportunity while I’ve been gone to sort of, sow his singles oats again. Because he’s had some great matches and it’s a crime that he hasn’t had more. But I think that’s part of having such a wide variety of, a wide roster right now. There’s just so many guys that you know, someone like Frankie Kazarian can sort of, not be on for a while and everybody’s like, ‘oh, Frankie Kazarian’s still here.’ You know what I mean?”

Christopher Daniels admitted that the stipulation of them breaking up if they lost was a risk. However, he pointed out that they are both accomplished as singles wrestlers as well.

“It was a calculated risk to sort of, make that offer,” he said. “And you know, at the time, at the time there was a wide variety of tag teams in the company. And I felt like there was an opportunity for us to maybe do singles as well if the match went the way it ended up happening. So I wouldn’t mind, I would love an opportunity to tag with Frankie again if that was the case.

“But at the same time, if singles is the way we must go, I mean, we’re both very accomplished singles wrestlers and we were before SCU. And you know, I think Frankie has proven that he can still go. And I’m looking for that opportunity to prove the same.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]