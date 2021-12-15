Veteran pro wrestler Christopher Daniels recently discussed his AEW status and future with the company, and said he’s anxious to get back in the ring and work with the roster.

Daniels, who also works as Head of Talent Relations for AEW, appeared with other AEW stars at the C2E2 convention in Chicago this past weekend, and was asked about his in-ring future with the company as he’s been away from the storylines since May.

“The last match I had for AEW television was the night that we wrestled against the Bucks and unfortunately, we lost and SCU had to split up,” he said. “Since that time, I have sort of been weighing my future in the ring and I decided that I still wanted to give wrestling in the ring a go. Honestly, I would be lying if I said that I was happy going to AEW and not seeing my name on the board. I want to get back in the ring and do something with this roster.”

Daniels noted how the AEW roster is very stacked right now, and admitted that maybe it’s not the best time for him to wrestle. However, he said he’s ready to go if officials want him in the ring.

“But I also realize that AEW is not a vanity project, and maybe Christopher Daniels in the ring isn’t the best thing for AEW at this time with such a stacked card and so many young talents there,” Daniels admitted. “It’s not my call. I hope to get in the ring at some point soon, but if not, I also realize that I’m still contributing to AEW. And if fate decides that my best contribution is behind the scenes, then so be it. But I’m still ready to go and the minute I see my name on the board, I’ll lace them up and bring it.”

Daniels has not wrestled an official AEW match since he and Frankie Kazarian were forced to split after their loss to then-AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on the May 12 edition of Dynamite. Since then, Daniels made his Impact Wrestling return for a win over Madman Fulton in September, worked two DEFY matches in September and October with wins over Titus Alexander and Daniel Garcia, defeated Ariya Daivari at F1RST Unleashed in mid-November, and faced Jay White at the NJPW Strong Nemesis tapings last week. He also worked Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy” cruise back in late October, teaming with Brian Cage for a loss to Angelico and Isiah Kassidy.

There’s no word on when Daniels will return to the AEW storylines, but we will keep you updated.

(H/T to SEScoops for the quote)