NJPW Strong‘s Nemesis event was taped on Thursday night at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles.

It was announced that NJPW will return to the same venue on Thursday, February 22. The January Strong tapings will take place on Saturday, January 15 from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington.

Below are spoilers from Thursday’s Nemesis taping, which will air over the next several weeks, courtesy of PWInsider:

* TJP defeated The DKC with a frogsplash

* Chris Bey and Hikuleo defeated Keita Murray and Jordan Clearwater when Bey pinned Murray

* Royce Isaacs defeated Lucas Riley with a German suplex

* Karl Fredericks and Kevin Knight defeated Bateman and Misterioso

* Brody King defeated Dave Dutra with a piledriver

* Jonah Rock defeated Dave Finlay after a top rope splash

* Juice Robinson defeated Bad Dude Tito. After the match, Juice called out Jonah. Jonah and Tito attacked Juice, then David Finlay made the save to set up a future tag team bout

* Alex Zayne defeated Ariya Daivari with the Taco Driver

* Alex Coughlin defeated JR Kratos. After the match, Kratos asked for a future rematch

* Fred Rosser, Tyler Rust and Rocky Romero defeated Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson and Black Tiger when Rust pinned Nelson

* Eddie Kingston defeated Gabriel Kidd with a backfist

* Jay White defeated Christopher Daniels with the Blade Runner. After the match, White teased a future match with Adam Cole. He said this was his era “Bay Bay,” and that he wanted AEW to “send someone truly elite” to fight him