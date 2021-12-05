Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong was from the Detonation 2021 tapings. During the episode, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett made his return to the promotion after 17 years.
Josh Barnett took to social media to comment about his NJPW return and his match against Alex Coughlin.
He tweeted, “Believe what I say – Alex Coughlin is one to keep an eye out for. And I’ll be making sure, along with Shibata-san, that not only will the fans want to see him but his opponents will dread his name.
Also during the show, JONAH made his official in-ring debut and won against Lucas Riley.
Below are the full results and highlights from tonight’s show:
* Lio Rush & Adrian Quest defeated Bateman & Misterioso
* JONAH defeated Lucas Riley After the match, David Finlay attacked JONAH.
* Jay White & Hikuleo defeated Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura
* Josh Barnett defeated Alex Coughlin
Both men looking for submissions before Barnett finds a half crab!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/0Yv3TXWQd4
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Tsunami warning for California- and all of NJPW STRONG!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/qZkeVchyvD
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
DOMINANCE https://t.co/fzCmg0j8rM
— JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) December 5, 2021
It’s breaking down in Riverside, as @jaywhiteNZ strikes Uemura with the Bladerunner!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/Tanw4naiWR
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Believe what I say – Alex Coughlin is one to keep an eye out for.
And I’ll be making sure, along with Shibata-san, that not only will the fans want to see him but his opponents will dread his name. https://t.co/5swmQDSZGC
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) December 5, 2021
Zayne’s luck runs out as he gets PLANTED with a @hiku_leo chokeslam!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/KcFugTwfYf
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Bateman almost gets the W with a Northern lights Bomb to Rush!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/vIqxzs3fp8
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Stray Dog Army run into a little Rush Hour traffic, and the @Adrian__Quest follows with a perfect Phoenix Splash!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/vMLToP41Vx
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021