Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong was from the Detonation 2021 tapings. During the episode, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett made his return to the promotion after 17 years.

Josh Barnett took to social media to comment about his NJPW return and his match against Alex Coughlin.

He tweeted, “Believe what I say – Alex Coughlin is one to keep an eye out for. And I’ll be making sure, along with Shibata-san, that not only will the fans want to see him but his opponents will dread his name.

Also during the show, JONAH made his official in-ring debut and won against Lucas Riley.

Below are the full results and highlights from tonight’s show:

* Lio Rush & Adrian Quest defeated Bateman & Misterioso

* JONAH defeated Lucas Riley After the match, David Finlay attacked JONAH.

* Jay White & Hikuleo defeated Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura

* Josh Barnett defeated Alex Coughlin

Bateman almost gets the W with a Northern lights Bomb to Rush! Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/vIqxzs3fp8 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021