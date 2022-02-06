As you can see below, The Young Bucks aren’t letting up on teasing Jeff Hardy’s debut in All Elite Wrestling.

They have changed their Twitter bio once again, which they previously explained is their own unique way of making new Twitter posts. This time, the tag team wrote out, “Bring us Jeff Harvey”, which is poking fun at a moment where Mike Adamle incorrectly called Jeff Hardy “Jeff Harvey” at Royal Rumble in 2008.

This is one of several instances where The Bucks have fueled speculation that a Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks match may be happening some time in the near future. Recently, The Bucks posted a picture of Jeff Hardy as their Twitter header, and they have also been trolling certain posts that refer to The Bucks vs. The Hardys in the Ladder War VII match at Supercard of Honor XI on April 1, 2017, which saw The Young Bucks defeat The Hardys to become the new ROH World Tag Team Champions.

WWE released Jeff on December 9, 2021 after a strange incident at a live WWE event where Jeff abruptly ran through the crowd to exit in the middle of a six-man tag team match. Jeff is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete period with WWE, and will not become a free agent until Wednesday, March 9.

For the marks pic.twitter.com/I6G4FELJHm — M a d n e s s (@Lansing_JP) February 6, 2022

