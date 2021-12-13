A potential match between The Hardy Boys and The Young Bucks is a hot topic on social media right now due to a tweet from The Bucks.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter this weekend and shared some of his best memories from ROH as the company held their last pay-per-view on Saturday night, Final Battle, before going on hiatus until April 2022. One of those memories was related to the Ladder War VII match at Supercard of Honor XI on April 1, 2017, which saw The Young Bucks defeat The Hardys to become the new ROH World Tag Team Champions.

The Young Bucks re-tweeted Matt’s post and captioned it with the “drooling face” emoji, indicating they may be interested in another match against The Hardys.

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE last week after declining their offer for rehab, and since then there has been a lot of speculation on Matt and Jeff possibly reuniting in AEW. This new post from The Young Bucks has just added more fuel to the rumors.

The ROH Supercard of Honor XI match was the last bout between The Young Bucks and The Hardys. Before that, The Hardys won the ROH World Tag Team Titles form The Bucks at Manhattan Mayhem VI on March 4, 2017, while The Bucks defeated The Hardys at House of Hardcore VII on November 15, 2014, The Hardys defeated The Bucks at NEW’s Autumn Ambush on October 18, 2014, and The Hardys defeated The Bucks at NEW’s Wrestling Under The Stars III on August 2, 2014.

Jeff is currently under a 90-day non-compete period with WWE, and will not become a free agent until Wednesday, March 9. It remains to be seen if AEW has interest in bringing Jeff in due to the nature of his release, and the fact that he turned down rehab. Matt teased a reunion with his brother over the weekend.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the viral tweet from The Bucks below: