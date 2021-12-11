While last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired, AEW star Matt Hardy posted a tweet that seemed to tease the reunion of Team Xtreme. This comes just days after Jeff Hardy was released from his WWE contract for reportedly rejecting drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

“I feel xtremely good about the future,” Matt wrote.

As longtime wrestling fans will recall, “Team Xtreme” was the name given to Jeff, Matt, and Lita when they were running together as a collective unit in the early 2000s. The two men are now better recognized by their moniker “The Hardy Boyz” or “The Hardys”.

As noted, it was revealed on Thursday that Jeff Hardy was released from his WWE contract. Hardy’s departure came after the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX in which he abruptly left a match and exited the arena through the crowd. Hardy was sent home after the Edinburg show and replaced by Rey Mysterio the next night in Corpus Christi.

He was given a 90-day non-compete period where he will be paid through Wednesday, March 9. At that point Hardy will become a free agent, and able to work with whoever he wants. It remains to be seen if AEW or Impact Wrestling will be interested in signing Hardy due to the nature of his WWE release and well-documented struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.

The same day that reports emerged regarding Jeff’s release, his wife, Beth Hardy, took to social media and gave an update on how the family is after the news.

“Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you ‘heard’ that. Thanks. [peace sign fingers emoji],” she wrote.

WWE Champion Big E also issued a statement just hours after Jeff was released. He wrote, “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.”

We will keep you updated on Jeff Hardy’s future.

