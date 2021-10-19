In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks took the time to discuss various topics including the “competition” they have going on with WWE. The duo believes that AEW pushing the bar is ultimately elevating everyone’s product.

“I love the competition,” Nick Jackson says. “It makes pro wrestling so much more fun to watch. This is what wrestling needed for the last 20 years. I’m just glad we’ve helped bring that excitement back. Let’s f—ing go.”

As previously noted, there have been many occasions where The Bucks have changed up their Twitter bio to say things like, “Give us the Trios Titles. #SuperKliq” and, more recently, “Spent more on sneakers in September than the entire NXT roster did.” The former AEW Tag Team Champions say that posting through their bio is for a variety of reasons, one being that fans can’t respond directly to the words.

“We are constantly trying to use any and every platform we have available,” says Matt Jackson, the creator of the Twitter bios. “Unfortunately, the days of gauging ideas or reading constructive criticism on Twitter are over. It’s mostly just hyperbole, or trolls trying to give their hottest takes so their tweets are the most liked. As a creator or someone in the spotlight, if you tweet something out, no matter what it is, you likely just created your own hate-thread.

“Although social media has turned into an overcrowded cesspool of toxicity, there are still ways to use it as an effective tool. I wanted to figure out a way to do Twitter without actually having to do Twitter, so I started writing my thoughts in the bio. Most of the time I ‘post and ghost,’ and have no idea if people liked what I wrote. I knew I was on to something when the boys [in the locker room] would reach out and tell me.”