The Young Bucks want Trios Titles in AEW, as posted in their latest Twitter bio.

“Give us the Trios Titles. #SuperKliq,” The Young Bucks wrote.

On last night’s AEW Rampage, Matt and Nick Jackson teamed up with Adam Cole to defeat Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. After losing their AEW World Tag Titles to the Lucha Brothers at All Out, and the addition of Cole, it’s clear Matt and Nick have a new focus.

While Trios Titles have been rumored to be on the way, earlier this week it was reported AEW is planning on adding a secondary title to the women’s division — the TBS Championship. No word yet on when this would be happening.

AEW is scheduled to move from TNT to TBS on January 5, 2022. Their next stop is the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York for Wednesday’s Dynamite.