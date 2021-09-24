As noted, it was revealed today how AEW Dynamite will begin airing on TBS on January 5, 2022. The show will continue to air in the Wednesday 8pm ET timeslot. It was also revealed that AEW Rampage will continue to air on TNT each Friday night at 10pm ET, which is a change of plans as Rampage was originally scheduled to move to TBS with Dynamite next year.

Below is the full press release on Dynamite and Rampage issued today by WarnerMedia. It indicates that Rampage will permanently stay on TNT, and will not be moving to TBS even at a later date in 2022.

WarnerMedia refers to AEW Dynamite as a “Mega-Hit” and touts their recent ratings success. The press release mentions how Dynamite has ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for four weeks in a row, but it was written before Dynamite picked up another #1 win today for last night’s show, making it the #1 show for five weeks in a row.

For those who missed it, you can click here for TNT’s new press release touting this week’s Dynamite Grand Slam ratings, along with comments on AEW and Rampage from TNT/TBS/TruTV General Manager Brett Weitz. You can click here for this week’s Dynamite ratings report.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full press release on Dynamite and Rampage: