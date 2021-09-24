Brett Weitz, WarnerMedia’s General Manager for TBS, TNT and TruTV, had major praise for AEW this week, touting how the company has been killing it in the ratings with the new Rampage show.

Variety recently issued their Fall 2021 TV Survey to various network executives, and one of the questions was, “What’s your new show that we shouldn’t sleep on?”

Weitz responded to that question with praise for AEW. He also plugged the new “Rhodes To The Top” unscripted series with Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes.

“AEW Rampage,” Weitz responded. “The second series from AEW on TNT, Rampage has just been killing it in the ratings. We knew when Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling came to us just over two years ago with the mantra of ‘a show by wrestlers for wrestling fans’ that they had something special, but none of us knew how deeply the fans would respond and crave more programming. To that end, I would also say, ‘don’t sleep on Rhodes to the Top’ – a new unscripted series for TNT featuring top AEW talent Brandi and Cody Rhodes outside of the ring. Soo, I guess no sleep for you all?”

On a related note, TNT has issued a new press release touting the success of this week’s Dynamite episode. As reported before, last night’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite from New York City drew 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for the fifth week in a row. You can click here for our full ratings report for this week’s Dynamite.

TNT issued the following press release to tout the ratings success: