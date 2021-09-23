As noted earlier, AEW is planning to introduce a second Women’s Title in the near future.

It is now being reported by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men that the secondary Women’s Title will be called the TBS Championship. One can assume that the new title will be a sister championship to the TNT Championship currently held by Miro. Both Rampage and Dynamite will be moving to TBS in 2022.

Zarian broke the news while appearing on Denise Salcedo’s Speak Now Pro Wrestling show immediately after last night’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

There is no word yet on when the new title will be introduced. Zarian also hinted at the possibility of a Trios Championship being introduced at some point. There have been rumblings of such a Six-Man Title in AEW for some time now.

Britt Baker successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Championship against Ruby Soho in the main event of Dynamite: Grand Slam. You can click here for full results from the show.