After Scorpio Sky won the AEW TNT Title on this week’s Dynamite, TBS Champion Jade Cargill reminded the world that AEW now has three black champions – FTW Champion Ricky Starks being the other.

Sky initially posted a picture of his new title belt placed under a “Black and Proud” shirt. This was followed by Cargill and Starks’ tweets, as seen below. Capt. Shawn Dean also re-tweeted screengrabs of the TBS and TNT Twitter handles changing their bio to represent the champions of the two networks.

Last December, Big Swole called out AEW for lack of diversity and representation of the black community.

“There is no representation, truly, and when there is, it does not come across in the black community as genuine,” Swole said on her Swole World podcast. “I don’t know why everybody is so afraid to accept it or say it, but it’s not a good look.”

Cargill seemingly took a shot at Swole’s earlier comments, as seen below.

As noted earlier, Scorpio Sky will defend his title against Wardlow at next week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite. Wardlow earned a TNT Title shot by winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match last Sunday at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Be proud! — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) March 10, 2022

