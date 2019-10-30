Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.



Below is tonight's lineup:

* SCU vs. Lucha Bros (AEW Tag Team Tournament Finals to determine the first AEW World Tag Team Champions)

* Rock 'N Roll Express to present tag titles to tournament winners.

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and The Hybrid 2 (Jack Evans and Angelico)

* "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara

* Contract signing between AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Cody for Full Gear.

* Rick and Morty crossover for tonight's Halloween themed show.

* Jon Moxley to speak.

* Best Friends in action.