Miro, Scorpio Sky Reportedly Healthy And Under AEW Contract, But Not Being Used

It's been quite some time since Miro or Scorpio Sky appeared on AEW television, but according to a new report from Fightful Select, both men have been cleared to compete and simply haven't been used by the company in recent months. It doesn't seem either of the two will be leaving AEW any time soon, as both signed lengthy extensions over the past couple of years.

There have been conflicting reports regarding Miro's status in AEW over the last few months. It was initially reported by Fightful Select that Miro hadn't been presented with creative plans, but a follow-up from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Miro was pitched a storyline that he wasn't in favor of. Miro, who has wrestled only four matches over the last 15 months, later responded to Meltzer's report, hinting that he wasn't offered any creative plans between January and June of last year. Miro last competed at All Out in September, where he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to take on the House of Black. Prior to that, his last match took place at Forbidden Door. There he competed in a four-way match to decide the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion, but came up short when Pac got the win.

As for Sky, he hasn't been seen since July, when he lost the TNT Championship to Wardlow on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." The AEW star had been a part of the American Top Team faction with Dan Lambert and Ethan Page, which was quietly shelved after Sky's loss. Sky reportedly hasn't been at "Dynamite" tapings in quite some time, even missing the recent Los Angeles show to the surprise of some backstage. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion was spotted backstage at the recent Impact No Surrender PPV, however.