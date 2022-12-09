Conflicting Reports Regarding Miro And AEW Creative

Just yesterday, reports surfaced that AEW star Miro, who hasn't been seen on "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Rampage" in a hot minute, was healthy and ready to go but hadn't been presented with any creative plans in some time. But a lot can change in one single day within the ever-shifting world of professional wrestling, and new information is muddying the waters on what exactly is happening with Miro's situation in AEW.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, further confirmation was presented that Miro is indeed healthy and ready to step back between the ropes. However, a far different story was told regarding his creative limbo with the idea put forth that Miro had been presented a storyline back in September that would've taken the former TNT Champion through Full Gear.

However, Miro wasn't in favor of the angle, and, rather than keep him on TV with no direction whatsoever, the call was made to keep him on television until they could settle on something else. Miro did appear on the September 9 episode of "Rampage", stating he wanted gold, but that went nowhere fast and no further Miro appearances occurred to build anything upon it. AEW and Miro have continued to have conversations about his return — and he is expected to be back soon — but there's no concrete timetable as to when.

Due to a combination of injuries, acting, and this creative sticking point, Miro has largely been inactive in AEW this year, wrestling only four matches. His most recent bout took place at All Out, where he teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black of the House of Black.