Former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky Appears In AEW Collision Graphic After Lengthy Absence
Like several other notable AEW stars, Scorpio Sky hasn't been seen in a while. In fact, it's been almost a year since Sky was last seen on TV, dropping the AEW TNT Championship to Wardlow, and recent reports suggested Sky had been sidelined because AEW hadn't figured out a new direction for him.
With the announcement of "AEW Collision" earlier, however, that seems to have changed. Taking to Twitter shortly after the announcement, AEW's Evil Uno posted a "Collision" banner, which featured Sky shooting lasers out of his eyes, an indication the former SCU member could be part of AEW's Saturday show.
THIS JUST IN!
Scorpio Sky can shoot lightning from his eyes. Is the former SCU member a mutant? Evil Uno is on the case! pic.twitter.com/RdQ3xZNGYY
— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) May 17, 2023