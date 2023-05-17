Former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky Appears In AEW Collision Graphic After Lengthy Absence

Like several other notable AEW stars, Scorpio Sky hasn't been seen in a while. In fact, it's been almost a year since Sky was last seen on TV, dropping the AEW TNT Championship to Wardlow, and recent reports suggested Sky had been sidelined because AEW hadn't figured out a new direction for him.

With the announcement of "AEW Collision" earlier, however, that seems to have changed. Taking to Twitter shortly after the announcement, AEW's Evil Uno posted a "Collision" banner, which featured Sky shooting lasers out of his eyes, an indication the former SCU member could be part of AEW's Saturday show.