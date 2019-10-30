SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Pentagon Jr. and Fenix to become the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Near the end of the match, Fenix and Pentagon Jr. attempted to hit their package piledriver / double stomp combo, but Sky got an inside cradle on Pentagon for the win.

SCU made it to the finals after defeating Best Friends and Dark Order.

