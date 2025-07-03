Spoiler: Former TNT Champ Wrestles First AEW Match In Nearly Two Years On Collision

Former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky returned to AEW television during the recent "AEW Collision" taping.

As per those in attendance, Sky made an appearance on "Collision," accompanied by his former SoCal Uncensored teammate, Christopher Daniels. The 42-year-old reportedly faced and defeated Max Caster in quick time to secure his first win in AEW in nearly two years. Sky had been absent from AEW television for nearly a year, as he briefly appeared in a backstage segment last August, while he hasn't wrestled in the promotion since September 2023. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion, despite not being used in AEW or ROH, has featured in various indie promotions over the last few months.

Reports had indicated that Sky was healthy and fit to wrestle, but AEW had mysteriously kept him on the shelf for over 20 months. The veteran star himself joked that his career had taken a nosedive due to his absence, and he claimed that he did not know the reason why he was not being used on AEW television. AEW CEO Tony Khan also recently addressed Sky being sidelined, stating that he likes and respects the former TNA Wrestling star, and revealed that there were plans for him, but those didn't come to fruition due to various reasons.

The 100th episode of "Collision," which will air on July 5, 2025, is set to have singles matches between Kyle Fletcher and Daniel Garcia, as well as Kevin Knight and Shelton Benjamin. Three tag team matches have also been confirmed for the show, one of which will see FTR face off against The Outrunners.