AEW CEO Tony Khan Comments On Absent Scorpio Sky, Says Previous Creative Fell Through

AEW President Tony Khan has talked about the recent news surrounding Scorpio Sky, after Sky revealed that he is waiting to be booked on AEW television.

Sky, who has been part of the AEW roster since 2019, has been absent from AEW TV for a year. He recently addressed his situation with the promotion, revealing that he is healthy and simply waiting for his turn. During the post-Double or Nothing scrum, Khan was asked about Sky and stated that they had discussed some ideas, but those plans did not come to fruition.

"I like Scorpio Sky, and I had ... it's interesting, Scorpio Sky's name came up recently and he mentioned that he is looking to come back and I had talks with Scorpio Sky about different ideas and things we could do. It's probably ... in greater detail, Scorpio Sky is somebody who's been here from day one, I have a lot of respect [for him], I saw what he said and I actually had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something and we ended up going in a different direction. It's kind of a long story but it would make a lot of sense in context," Khan said. "I had an idea for Scorpio Sky that I think is a good idea and we talked about it but I think it didn't work out for reasons between us. But it's also a legit thing and I'm fine with it, and I'd like to use him for a different idea when the time is right."

The AEW CEO reiterated that he likes and respects the veteran star, and seemingly hinted that he is open to working with him again. Sky's last match in AEW and its ROH came way back in 2023, however, he continues to feature in various indie promotions.