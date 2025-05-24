Ex-AEW Star Deletes Posts Defending Scorpio Sky After He Speaks On Career 'Nosedive'

Former inaugural AEW World Tag Team and two-time TNT champion Scorpio Sky is facing uncertainty on where he stands in the company he joined during its initiation in 2019. As he jokingly stated in the beginning of his interview with the "Creating Character" podcast, he "used to be" a professional wrestler. Sky, like the hosts, tried to dissect why things are at a standstill in his career with AEW, along with what image fans might have of his long-term absence.

"Boy oh boy, my career has sure taken a nosedive hasn't it?" Sky chuckled nervously. "Anyone that has followed me obviously knows that things have been a little different over the last couple of years."

Parallel to Ricky Starks (now "WWE NXT" star Ricky Saints), who departed the company earlier this year due to similar matters of not being used as often as he once was, Sky is healthy and ready to compete, but has not received the call on when he's supposed to come back. Later, in the show, Sky mentioned, "The reality is I don't know what it is. I don't know if there is bad blood or not. I know I'm healthy and I've been healthy for a long time and I've been wanting to compete. But it's just one of those things where — what can you do? You only have so much say."

In a now deleted Twitter post, ex-AEW star Alex Gracia, who worked for the promotion between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, replied to Sky's lingering skepticism by mentioning what she believes to know on how AEW contracts work, specifically when a wrestler asks for their release. Gracia wrote, "And a situation where a contract is being held 'hostage' is unethical as it is being used as leverage to prevent the party from seeking work elsewhere." To follow, Gracia added, "To clarify – multiple times a release has been asked for and has been denied." The last time Sky was featured on any AEW programming was on the August 16, 2024, episode of the now defunct "AEW Rampage," in a backstage segment with Private Party.

