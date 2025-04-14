AEW's Scorpio Sky Reportedly Healthy Despite TV Absence In 'Puzzling' Situation

Former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky hasn't appeared in the promotion over the last six months, and it seems that his absence is not due to any injury.

"Fightful Select" has reported that the former member of SoCal Uncensored's non-appearance is a "puzzling situation" as he has been injury-free and healthy but not used on AEW television. The report claims that there was a creative idea for him to be involved in a storyline with Private Party, with whom he shared the screen the last time in AEW on the August 16, 2024 edition of "AEW Rampage." But those plans have not come to fruition, and he hasn't featured in AEW since that show.

The 42-year-old star has been wrestling in various indie promotions over the past few months, lending credence to the report that he's currently fit and healthy. He had also dismissed suggestions last year that he is injury-prone and had revealed then that he is healthy.

Sky's last match in AEW came on the September 16, 2023, edition of "AEW Collision," where he faced and lost to current WWE star Andrade, while he had a few matches on AEW's sister promotion, ROH, in September and October 2023. His current deal with AEW is set to expire in 2026, as he had revealed in 2021 that he had signed a five-year extension with the promotion. Time will tell what the future holds for Sky in AEW, and whether he will follow the path of another underutilized star from the past year, Miro, who is reportedly WWE-bound once again.