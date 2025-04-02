Backstage Report On Former AEW Star Returning To WWE

2025 has been a year of former AEW talent crossing the street and signing with WWE, with Penta and NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints being the first to debut on TV. Rey Fenix will be up next, with his debut scheduled for this Friday, while it's expected that Malakai Black will also be making his WWE return sooner than later. And now, another former WWE star turned former AEW star seems to be on his way back as well.

PWInsider reports that Miro, aka Rusev, was spotted at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Those close to the situation says that Miro has signed a new contract with WWE, and is in Stamford to finalize details regarding his return. It was noted that his wife, CJ Perry, aka Lana, was not spotted at WWE HQ, leaving her status with the promotion unknown.

It has been a five year absence from WWE for Miro, who wrestled in the promotion as Rusev for a decade, beginning in WWE developmental territories Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT. Eventually paired with Perry, the duo were called up to the main roster in 2014; over the next six years, Rusev would win the United States Championship 3 times and have high profile matches with John Cena, AJ Styles, and other top stars, though he struggled to break through as a main event talent.

After he was released from WWE in 2020 as part of a mass wave of cuts said to be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Miro joined AEW later that year. He achieved initial success, winning the TNT Championship in May 2021, but would only wrestle 13 matches after dropping the title to Sammy Guevara that fall. He requested his release last year, and received it in February.