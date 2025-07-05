Former WWE & ECW Star Rhyno Reveals Stance On Hardcore, Death Matches

Back in the late 90s, ECW was the home of hardcore pro wrestling, as its name so obviously pointed out, and all the names on the roster had to get into some of the most brutal matches in the industry. Fast-forward to today, the hardcore style has evolved – or devolved, depending on who you ask – into "Deathmatches" but what does ECW legend Rhyno think about them?

"The Deathmatch? You know, that I think it's a niche for certain wrestlers; I don't think all wrestlers should do that," the veteran opined during an interview with "The Wrestling Classic." "If it really built up to a wrestler that's known for that and another wrestler like Matt Cardona?" Rhyno then praised the self-proclaimed King of the Deathmatch, Matt Cardona, and added that he often tells Cardona that he's more hardcore than he ever was.

"There's a niche for that, and fans really like that," he added before revealing whether he'd ever take part in a Deathmatch himself. "The needles? Not so much – that's me and my personal taste. But I like the hardcore, you know, like tables and chairs and stuff, where – you know – you can still have your kid watch, you know?" Despite this, Rhyno claimed that he isn't too bothered by glass and barbed wire, and concluded that Deathmatches are okay, when called for.

