WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Can't Understand Using This Death Match Weapon

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is the definition of "old school," so it's no surprise that there's one recent trend in the wrestling business he's not a fan of. The real-life Mark Calaway was known in part for stipulation matches throughout his career, including the sparsely-used Buried Alive Match in addition to his many Hell in a Cell matches, but he was never a death match wrestler before joining Vince McMahon's company. Undertaker spoke about death matches and the weapons they involve on an episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, joined by fellow old-school wrestler, Mideon.

"I get stuff on my [social media] feed from people getting bashed with like, there will be eight fluorescent bulbs on a thing in front of 10 or 15 people and they're doing all this over-the-top stuff," Undertaker said. "I don't know what the story is. All I'm looking at is, all I'm seeing is, there's not enough people in that audience to generate enough money to get me to take something that ridiculous. If I'm on the WWE payroll, they're going to make it worth my while. Their mindset is probably well, 'If somebody sees this.'"

Mideon chimed in, saying these wrestlers in smaller venues often forget about the stories. He said he wants to be told a story and know who the "good guy" and the "bad guy" is, why they're fighting, and see the good guy work to upset the bad guy in a come-from-behind effort.

"It's the simplest story in the frigging world, no one tells it," Mideo said. "I don't want to see a Canadian Destroyer nine times."

