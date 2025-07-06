Update On Chavo Guerrero's WWE Status Following Worlds Collide

Last month marked WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, with talents from both WWE and AAA competing and appearing at the cross-promotional event. The event also saw a notable figure with ties to both companies sitting in attendance — Chavo Guerrero Jr.

According to Fightful Select, Chavo's appearance at Worlds Collide could mean more than a simple one-off as the WWE former Tag Team Champion has seemingly told sources that he is back in WWE in an official capacity. The outlet did note, however, that they had yet to receive confirmation about Chavo's claim from WWE themselves.

In-ring wise, Chavo has competed in AAA, GCW, and TNA Wrestling all within the last year, with TNA being the most recent. That outing involved him teaming with The Aztec Warriors (Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr.) to defeat First Class (AJ Francis and KC Navarro) and Frankie Kazarian on "TNA Impact" in March. Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr. have connections to both AAA and TNA, another partner of WWE.

Within AAA, Chavo partnered with Magno and Matt Riddle to take on Alberto El Patron, Cinta de Oro and Samuray del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto in WWE) last August. Prior to that, Chavo competed in a pair of AAA shows in 2016.

WWE fans know Chavo as a two-time Tag Team Champion alongside his uncle, the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. He also claimed the WWE Cruiserweight Championship four times and the ECW Championship once before his exit from WWE in 2011. Chavo is currently 54 years old.