Rey Mysterio Opens Up About Getting Mask Back When Signing With WWE

WWE legend Rey Mysterio was controversially told to remove his mask in WCW, but got it back after signing with WWE. The Hall of Famer has now discussed how he got the mask back, remembering that it was a decision taken by Vince McMahon.

Mysterio was unmasked in WCW in 1999, however, following the closure of WCW and his subsequent signing with WWE, he wore his mask once again. He has detailed the plans he had heading into WWE, and how it all changed, during a recent appearance on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast.

"When the company closed down and WWE picked me up, I'm thinking in my head – 'cause I was already wrestling for two years without the mask — I'm thinking, 'Okay, I got to figure out what gear I'm going to bring to WWE,'" he said. "Maybe a couple of days before my debut, they were like, 'What mask are you wearing?' The office did. I'm like, 'What do you mean, what mask? I've been wrestling without a mask.' [WWE said] 'Oh, no, no, Vince wants you to come back with the mask. I was like, 'Nobody told me anything.'"

Mysterio stated that it was unheard of for a wrestler who is unmasked to wear a mask again, but is glad that he had the opportunity to don the mask again.

"That was kind of at the time a trendsetter because anyone that lost their mask in Lucha Libre, that's it. They know who you are, you can come back maybe a year later with a different name, [and] mask. Nobody will know who you are. But for me to have lost it, come back with the same name and wear the mask, it became something cool, something new. And I'm kind of proud of that moment."

The veteran star's run in WWE trumped the time he spent in WCW, as he won world titles, became a top star, and eventually earned a spot in the Hall of Fame.