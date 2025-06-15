The Only Luchadores Allowed To Break The Biggest Rule

With the dawn of YouTube, streaming, and other avenues providing a glimpse into its colorful world, lucha libre has been able to break out from Mexico more recognized and seen than it had in previous decades — WWE's recent acquisition of AAA doesn't hurt. And thanks to that exposure, fans have learned that the most important thing in lucha libre isn't the flips, it's the mask; masked luchadores have to follow a strict set of rules. The mask is everything in lucha libre; it is identity, and in many cases, it's the luchador's career. This may seem strange to many fans, as plenty of luchadores wrestle without the mask, whether they've gone their whole career without it, or because they lost it. But while many wrestlers go on to have great careers after being unmasked, many do not. In some cases, in fact, losing the mask is a death sentence, and the apex of a luchador's career.

It's also, supposed to be, the end of a luchador wearing a mask period. Those who give up their mask in a mask vs. mask, mask vs. hair, or mask vs. title scenario are barred from ever putting the mask on again, a sign of respect to the luchador that unmasked him, and something that is heavily enforced by lucha libre commissions found in Mexico. For the most part, luchadores who have been unmasked have stuck to that tradition, at most wearing masks to the ring for their entrances before then taking them off to wrestle a match. But over the years, there have been a few luchadores that have broken the rules and worn their masks after losing them, or cases in which luchadores have asked for permission to re-mask, and have been granted it. And it wouldn't shock many to know that the names involved are among some of the most notable luchadores of the last 50 years.