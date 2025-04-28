Rey Mysterio Strongly Opposed His Unmasking In WCW But Had Bigger Concerns

Given how associated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is with his trademark mask, it's impossible to imagine him without it. And yet, it not only happened, but happened for multiple years. Though he would put the mask back on upon joining WWE in 2002, Mysterio spent over three years wrestling unmasked in WCW, Mexico, and the independent scene, after he and Konnan lost a mask vs. hair match to Kevin Nash and Scott Hall at WCW SuperBrawl IX.

To this day, the move remains a moment many wrestling fans would like to forget, and a moment scorned for those who unfortunately remember. That includes Mysterio himself. While it's been awhile since he's discussed it, Mysterio has made it clear he would've never unmasked if he had been given the choice. That was most apparent during a Q&A Mysterio held on his old website back in the mid-2000's.

"I was strongly against it!" Mysterio said. "I don't think WCW understood what the mask meant to me, to my fans and to my family. It was a very bad move on their behalf. The fans wanted Rey Mysterio with the mask and losing it hurt me a lot. It was also frustrating that it didn't come as the climax to a feud with another masked wrestler, but in a throwaway match. The same thing happened to Juventud and Psicosis and psychologically wise, it was a bad move by Eric Bischoff."