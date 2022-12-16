Wrestlers Who Were Unmasked In The Ring

Juventud Guerrera is a second generation luchador, the son of masked luchador Fuerza Guerrera. He debuted in August of 1996 against Billy Kidman, opening an episode of "WCW Monday Nitro" with the kind of fun, fast paced cruiserweight action WCW was known for at the time. His most memorable match was on February 22, 1998, when Guerrera battled Chris Jericho for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship in a title versus mask match at WCW's "SuperBrawl 1998" pay-per-view. Jericho was in his element on the microphone for this feud, claiming that Juvy was hideous and used his mask to hide his gruesome face. After forcing Guerrera to submit, Jericho humiliated his opponent further, ripping the mask off his defeated opponent.

Recently it was revealed that Juvy's unmasking was a decision that neither man wanted. On "Talk is Jericho" (h/t Fightful), Juventud said, "That was shocking because when I started my career, every wrestler, you don't want to lose your mask, you always want to have it...I went with the flow, but it was shocking." When Guerrera asked if Jericho had something to do with the decision, Chris replied, "It wasn't me at all. I had no power or anything at that point." Jericho went on to say he did his best to help Juventud by playing up his own heel character, but said that he was told "that's what Eric [Bischoff] wants."

Despite the unmasking, Juventud has had a long career since, working with dozens of promotions worldwide. He has performed both masked and unmasked, telling Sports Illustrated, "Now I have two different personas — Juvy with the mask, and The Juice without the mask."