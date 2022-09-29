The 12 Best El Santo Movies, Ranked

A rash of kidnappings is established early in "Santo in the Wax Museum," and we're then introduced to Doctor Karol and his titular wax museum. Dr. Karol is well played, creepy, and inquisitive, while also being a little pushy and intimidating. His wax museum features several historical figures, but crowds are drawn to the fictional monsters he has recreated in the basement of his creepy gallery. He encounters a curious photographer, Susan, and agrees to meet her late one night so she can take pictures for an upcoming article, but he gets lecherous and she quickly leaves, only to be kidnapped like so many others on her way home. A frustrated police force and a lack of leads to Susan's disappearance leads Dr. Karol to call on El Santo, hero of the squared circle and defender of justice. Santo agrees to investigate, and soon discovers the terrible truth behind the wax museum.

The character of El Santo in many of the films on this list, including "Santo in the Wax Museum," is kind of a pro wrestling Batman. He's got access to a sweet car, advanced technology, superior detective skills, and a surprisingly modern moveset for a 1950s wrestler. This is a really watchable sci-fi film, and is easy to find on both YouTube and in great looking restored DVDs. Released in the United States in 1963 as "Samson in the Wax Museum," it's one of only four of El Santo's films dubbed in English for a theatrical release stateside.