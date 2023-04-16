Rey Mysterio Says WCW Missed The Boat On Merch Sales By Unmasking Him

Rey Mysterio was forced to unmask himself after he and Konnan lost a Hair vs. Mask Match to Kevin Nash and Scott Hall at SuperBrawl IX in February 1999. Thereafter, Mysterio wrestled without a mask during the final few years of his time in WCW, as part of factions such as No Limit Soldiers and The New Blood.

While the decision was met with criticism at the time, former WCW President Eric Bischoff justified Mysterio's unmasking on his podcast a few years ago, stating that the move was made with the intention to improve Mysterio's "ability to connect to the audience." Mysterio has pushed back against Bischoff's decision over the years, reiterating several times that he was always "marketable with the mask."

During his recent appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Mysterio doubled down on his earlier take that WCW missed an opportunity by unmasking him.

"WCW was the only time I wrestled without a mask," Rey said. "I really wasn't comfortable. I didn't want to go through that phase. Back then, I really protected my face. You never saw me without a mask, and I would always move away from the group when we all traveled together, so they wouldn't recognize me.

"But, when I came to WWE, it's like this a machine that wanted to promote and put my mask out there. That is something WCW never took advantage of. That's why I came back with my mask [when I joined WWE]."

In subsequent years, WWE was seemingly proven right by deciding against unmasking Mysterio, seeing as the luchador's mask has been a hot-ticket WWE merchandise item for the better part of two decades. In fact, Jim Ross revealed on his podcast a few years ago that Vince McMahon looked past Mysterio's size and pushed him as a top-tier guy due to his merch sales.