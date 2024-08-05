Strict Rules Masked Wrestlers Must Follow

When a wrestler loses their mask in a Luchas de Apuestas, it isn't just the performer's face that gets revealed. The reason why a mask is so important to a luchador is because it is literally their identity until it comes off. Fans around the world will only know a wrestler by their ring name, as their birthname, birthplace, and years wrestled are all kept a secret while a performer dons a mask. However, when that mask comes off, all of the wrestler's personal information is revealed to the world for the very first time. In fact, when a wrestler gets unmasked in a company like CMLL or AAA, all of this information is usually announced to the live crowd in attendance as the performer shows off their face for the very first time.

Part of the reason why this is such a big deal in Mexico is because a lot of wrestlers come from a long line of Lucha families. For example, current WWE star Andrade was unmasked for good in 2015 after wrestling as La Sombra for many years in Japan and Mexico, but when his identity was revealed, it became known that he was the son of famous luchador Brillante. Andrade did wrestle as Brillante Jr. during his formative years before adopting other characters, but the confirmation of the urban myth that he was Brillante's son was a very big deal.

While fans might not know the personal information of many of their favorite masked performers, such as former AEW Tag Team Champions Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, the info is known to family and close friends, who honor the tradition of keeping their identities secret by not revealing it to the rest of the world.

