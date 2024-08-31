Rey Mysterio Discusses WWE Hall Of Fame, What's Left For Him In Career

Before his home state of California, Rey Mysterio was formally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31, 2023. In doing so, Mysterio also marked a rarity in WWE history, as he is one of just a few names to receive this honor while still actively wrestling. During a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," Mysterio opened up about the opportunity to now be a part of these hallowed halls.

"When I was offered that position, I thought they were asking for a retirement," Mysterio said. "I straight up told [WWE CCO Triple H], 'I'm not ready to retire.' He goes, 'No, you're not. We don't want you to retire. We just think it's the best place, it being in LA, your backyard.' I was like, 'Wow.' I felt like they gifted me with the biggest gift in the world. When you've committed your life to this business for 35 years, that's like the one token that kind of certifies you for everything that you've done."

As Mysterio pointed out, the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony emanated from the city of Los Angeles, just two hours north of his hometown of Chula Vista. The general state of California holds additional memories for Mysterio as well, as much of his early wrestling career was spent wrestling in bars around Hollywood.

In the present day, Rey is a native of the "WWE Raw" brand alongside his son, Dominik Mysterio. Though they may now be enemies on screen, Rey is proud to know that the Mysterio name will continue on for many more years. "To see my son travel in his own journey, the name is very alive, and it will stay alive for hopefully more generations," Rey said.