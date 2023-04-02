Rey Mysterio Explains Why Being In Los Angeles For His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Is So Special

California holds a lot of love, and memories, for Rey Mysterio. This past Friday night, the legendary luchador accepted his place into the WWE Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, Andy Kaufman, and Tim White in the 2023 class. This year's ceremony emanated from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, about two hours north of Mysterio's hometown of Chula Vista — one of the largest cities in San Diego County.

Following his formal induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, Mysterio spoke to WWE about his thoughts surrounding the moment, and the significance that the state of California has played in his career.

"It was incredible," he said. "You have to imagine, too. This is my backyard. This is where I had my first matches at the age of 15, 16 years old, at bars in Hollywood. Maybe a lot of people that were out there tonight saw me when I wrestled at 15. So, it's just a really emotional moment. I was just so happy that they always accepted me with open arms. I love them for that."

Much of the WWE Universe has widely embraced the former WWE Champion throughout the years, but perhaps Mysterio's biggest fans can be found right in his hometown. In 2018, the masked superstar was honored with an entire day named after him, as the San Diego and Chula Vista City Council declared that June 19 was officially "Rey Mysterio Day" — in reference to San Diego's 619 area code, and Mysterio's iconic finishing move.

24 hours after his induction, Rey traded in his suit for Great Muta-inspired ring gear, defeating his son, Dominik, on night one of WrestleMania 39.