Rey Mysterio Discusses Channeling Great Muta With WWE WrestleMania Gear

Rey Mysterio has had something of a WrestleMania tradition throughout his WWE career, dressing as various superheroes as far back as his WrestleMania debut in 2003, long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a thing. This year Mysterio twisted tradition ever so slightly, as his mask paid tribute not to any comic book hero, but to professional wrestling hero The Great Muta.

"Six years ago this mask has been [in development]," Mysterio said at the press conference following night one of WrestleMania. According to Mysterio, the mask was created by a friend that is a designer for Marvel. "WrestleMania goes Hollywood, it was the perfect time."

Mysterio said he was very happy with how the entire outfit turned out, noting that while the mask was made by his friend at Marvel, the rest of his special attire was designed by his longtime designer Masahiro Hayashi, who has been designing Mysterio's outfits since 1996. "I'm very happy with the outcome of the outfit tonight. I hope the fans loved it as much as I did."

Mysterio wore his new gear in an emotional victory over his son Dominik Mysterio, the second father vs. son match in the history of WrestleMania, one night after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his mask's inspiration, The Great Muta. The match was also notable for Mysterio's tribute to his fallen friend Eddie Guerrero. Mysterio was driven in a low-rider, a trademark entrance staple of the deceased WWE Hall of Famer, while a snippet of Guerrero's WWE theme music played.